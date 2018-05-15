No charges expected in fire that destroyed Murrells Inlet restaurant

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division will not file charges in regards to a fire that destroyed a Murrells Inlet eatery earlier this month.

According to a press release from the GCSO, evidence collected from the ruins of the Broken Spur Rib & Steakhouse during the two-week investigation did not support an arson charge.

The restaurant was consumed by flames in the early-morning hours of May 1. A report from the GCSO listed the incident as a possible arson call.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the owners plan to to move to another location, making the new restaurant "bigger and better."

