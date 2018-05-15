Myrtle Beach Area Chamber appoints new interim CEO

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The board of directors of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce have chosen the organization’s interim CEO.

According to an MBACC press release, Jan H. Hollar comes to the chamber with 39 years of CEO and chief financial officer experience. Prior to that, she owned an accounting consulting firm for financial institutions.

“Her strong background and financial acumen will be a strong asset during this time of transition,” said Carla Schuessler, MBACC’s board chair.

Additionally, Diana Greene, an 18-year chamber employee currently serving as the executive vice president of business development, was appointed by the board to the role of interim chief of staff, the release stated.

"The board appointed Diana Greene to the interim role based on her many years of experience with the organization, our community and with chamber management. She has demonstrated dedication, leadership and commitment to the chamber and our community," Schuessler said.

Both Hollar and Greene will assume their new duties immediately.

The board of directors and a search committee continue to move forward with the hiring process of a new chamber CEO following the departure of long-time organization leader Brad Dean.

Previously, the chamber hired Jimmy Gray to serve as the organization’s director of government affairs, thereby assuming some of Dean’s prior responsibilities.

