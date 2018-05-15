Man who tried to rob Pembroke-area store at gunpoint fled after gun was pulled on him, officials say

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A man who tried to rob a Pemboke-area convenience store Monday night had a gun pulled on him, and was shot at by the store clerk as he ran away, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 8:59 p.m., RCSO deputies responded to the attempted armed robbery at the Country Tobacco Oasis on Prospect Road near Pembroke.

According to witnesses, a young, light-skinned man, about 5-feet-9-inches tall came into the store wearing a black and camouflage mask. He pointed a gun at the clerk behind the counter and demanded money.

The clerk told the man she did not have any money, grabbed her gun, and pointed it at him, the release states. The suspect then ran out of the store.

The clerk then went to the door and shot her gun three times to scare the suspect off, the release continues.

The suspect was gone by the time law enforcement arrived.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the RCSO at 910-671-3100.