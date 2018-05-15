New bike path connects Garden City, Surfside

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - People biking or walking from Garden City to Surfside Beach have a new way to make the trek. It's an eight-foot-wide path meant for bicycle and pedestrian use that opened about three weeks ago.

The half-mile path stretches from Melody Lane, the southern boundary of Surfside Beach, to Woodland Drive in Garden City Beach. Horry County officials say the project completes another section of the East Coast Greenway within unincorporated Horry County which is a 3,000 mile biking and walking route from Maine to Key West, Florida.

Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Childs says he hopes to have a similar greenway path stretch through the town—something that’s needed to help keep people from walking along the roads.

“I think it’s a great idea to have a place for bicycles and people to walk... you know they’re trying to get people more and more every day on the bicycles and do a little bit more walking so I think it would be a really good idea,” said Childs.

Childs says although the new path connects the towns, talks about bringing the greenway through Surfside started years ago. But finding the best, and safest route, is what’s keeping the project from moving forward.

“The biggest issue was where to put it. Now if you talk about putting it on Ocean Boulevard, there’s over 100 exit/entries on to the boulevard which makes it difficult for anyone to ride a bike down there. Then it was talked about putting it up on Highway 17, but we have a lot of issues there with Frontage Road as it is right now,” he said.

Childs added the new path to Garden City could be a step in the right direction to getting a greenway path through Surfside.

