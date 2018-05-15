Crews battle fire at American Steel and Recycling in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Emergency crews battled a fire Tuesday at American Steel and Recycling on Pecan Street, according to an online posting from West Florence Fire-Rescue.

Crews responded to the fire at about 10:08 a.m. Tuesday. As of noon, the fire is contained, the posting says. There are no immediate reports of injuries.

The Florence Fire Department, Howe Springs Fire-Rescue, Windy Hill Fire Department and Florence County EMS also responded to the incident.

