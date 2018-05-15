Police need your help in locating missing 27-year-old man

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police need your help in locating a missing 27-year-old man, according to an online posting from the Horry County Police Department.

Alain Fabien Martin, who goes by Fabien, frequents the area of Highway 501 behind the Travelers Chapel, police say. Martin is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray or white t-shirt and warm-up pants.

If you know of Martin’s whereabouts, call 843-248-1520.

