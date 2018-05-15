Myrtle Beach residents will now have to pay to park at Pavilion Parking Garage

City residents will now have to pay to park at the Pavilion Parking Garage effective May 29 (Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – City residents will now have to pay to park at the Pavilion Parking Garage effective May 29, according to an online posting from the city of Myrtle Beach.

For several years, city residents were able to park in the garage with a parking decal for free, with the exception of special events. The parking garage will install a new, automated entry and exit system that will not recognize the parking decals.

According to the post, the parking garage was not required to provide free parking to vehicles with decals, but was doing so as a courtesy.

