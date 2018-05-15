No injuries reported after house trailer fire in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue battled a structure fire at 3750 Rainbow Drive Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The first units on scene reported smoke showing from the single-wide house trailer. HCFR says the trailer appears to be abandoned.

No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

