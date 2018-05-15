Free patriotic concert to be held Saturday at Plyer Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A free patriotic concert by Vocal Edition will be held at Plyer Park on Saturday as part of the city of Myrtle Beach’s “Military Appreciation Days” initiative. The park is located at1000 North Ocean Boulevard.

The concert, which begins at noon, is a part of the month long May celebrations honoring military men and women who sacrifice to serve our country, an online posting from the city says.

Vocal Edition is a local, professional choral ensemble.

