FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers with peaks of sunshine for your day ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are feeling tropical this morning with warm humid conditions. Scattered showers will move in off and on today with the chance of some thunderstorms inland.

With some peeks of sun at times, temperatures will reach the lower to middle 80s inland and to near 80 on the Grand Strand. Pop up showers will develop from the late morning through the late afternoon hours. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible at times.

This same weather pattern will continue from Wednesday through the weekend. While it will not rain the entire time, periods of rain and storms will be likely at any time day or night. The best chance of showers and storms will tend to favor the late night hours through the late morning near the beach and mid to late afternoon hours inland. With so much tropical moisture in place, some heavy downpours are likely from time to time. More significant rain may develop at times by Friday and Saturday. Despite the high chances of showers and storms, no severe weather is expected.

Rain totals from Tuesday through Sunday will average two to four inches across most of the area. The recent dry conditions will prevent any flood concerns, although heavy downpours will likely result in some minor street flooding at times.

