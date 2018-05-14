Police investigate assault after man found with cut on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police continue a weekend assault investigation that began after a man was found with a cut on the boardwalk.

According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, an officer was handling a fight call in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue and North Ocean Boulevard in the early-morning hours of Saturday when the officer heard on the radio there was a man with a cut who was sitting outside of Moe Moon’s on the boardwalk.

The officer cleared the fight call and went to the boardwalk to assist by standing by with the victim until EMS arrived, the report stated.

“A knife was recovered within arm’s reach of the offender,” the report stated.

