56-year-old woman killed in Monday night car crash in Hartsville area

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 56-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday night in the Hartsville area, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The victim has been identified as Cheryl Lynn Meggs, 56, of North Carolina, Hardee says. Meggs was pronounced dead on scene.

According to information from South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, the crash happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of New Market Road and S.C. 151.

The driver of a 2016 Honda two-door attempted to make a left onto S.C. 151 from New Market Road when the person turned into the path of a northbound 1999 GMC SUV.

Collins said the SUV struck the Honda, killing the driver of the second vehicle. The victim was wearing a seat belt, he added.

The driver of the GMC SUV was also wearing a seat belt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Collins said no charges are expected, as the at-fault driver was the victim.

The Darlington County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

