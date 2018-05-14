Restaurant owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., coming to North Myrtle Beach

The Whisy River restaurant will open a location in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: Whisky River website)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The former Overtime Sports Café in North Myrtle Beach will soon be known as the restaurant that Dale Jr. built.

Jimmy McDonald, who owned Overtime Café, confirmed that Whisky River, a Charlotte-based restaurant franchise owned by former NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr., bought him out in late February.

Overtime Café closed its doors in March. It was located at 1409 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach.

According to McDonald, his understanding is the new eatery will open in June.

“I think it will do well – very well – up there,” McDonald said.

Whisky River’s online menu lists a wide selection of burgers, wings and sandwiches.

According to the website, Whisky River’s main location is on the second floor of the Epicentre in downtown Charlotte.

A March 28 post on Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s Facebook page indicates a second restaurant opened in terminal 2, concourse D.

