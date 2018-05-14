Work almost complete on Grissom Parkway, Burroughs and Chapin Blvd. intersection

The intersection of Robert Grissom Parkway and Burroughs and Chapin Boulevard should be finished soon. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Construction on the intersection of Robert Grissom Parkway and Burroughs and Chapin Boulevard is nearly complete.

Construction crews are set to install new traffic signal heads in the next two weeks. The lights will flash for seven to 10 days before the intersection becomes fully functional around June.

The intersection will connect Broadway at the Beach, the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, the Myrtle Beach Sports Center and Oak Street.

Additionally, the road will also add access to parking areas for both the convention center and sports center.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.