FIRST ALERT: Long stretch of unsettled weather moving in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A very humid and unsettled weather pattern will develop for the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend with showers and storms likely at times.

Tropical moisture will rapidly spread over the region on Tuesday and continue to flow into the area through the end of the week and into the weekend. This tropical moisture will result in very humid weather with off and on showers and storms at times.

Tonight will see skies turning mostly cloudy. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s at the beach and upper 60s to near 70 inland.

Tuesday will start off mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible. With some peeks of sun at times, temperatures will reach the lower to middle 80s inland and to near 80 on the Grand Strand. Pop-up showers will develop from the late morning through the late afternoon hours. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible at times.

This same weather pattern will continue from Wednesday through the weekend. While it will not rain the entire time, periods of rain and storms will be likely at any time day or night. The best chance of showers and storms will tend to favor the late night hours through the late morning near the beach and mid to late afternoon hours inland. With so much tropical moisture in place, some heavy downpours are likely from time to time.

More significant rain may develop at times by Friday and Saturday.

Despite the high chances of showers and storms, no severe weather is expected.

Rain totals from Tuesday through Sunday will average 2 to 4 inches across most of the area. The recent dry conditions will prevent any flood concerns, although heavy downpours will likely result in some minor street flooding at times.

Keep a check on the latest radar and rain chances with WMBF First Alert Weather App:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

