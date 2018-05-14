Man injured in accident at International Paper in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – One person was flown to the Medical University of South Carolina following an accident Monday morning at International Paper in Georgetown, fire officials said.

According to Georgetown County Fire Chief Mack Reed, around 9:25 a.m., a man’s hands were crushed in paper rolls at the facility.

The status of the victim was not immediately known.

