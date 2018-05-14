Police seek attempted murder suspect in stabbing incident

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are asking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a stabbing incident in the Myrtle Beach area last week.

Ricardo Rosales, 25, is wanted for the May 11 stabbing incident on Terri Drive, according to Facebook post from Horry County Police.

Rosales has “RICARDO” tattooed on his shoulder blades, and “GLORIA” on the left side of his stomach with a flower-like design, the post states. Police also say he is 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet fall, and 160 to 200 pounds in weight.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 843-915-TIPS or email CrimeTips@HorryCounty.org.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.