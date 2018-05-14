Coroner identifies man found dead by police after fight reported at home near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police found a man unresponsive with his head buried in a pillow at a home near Conway Monday morning. The man was dead, and a person at the scene said he had fought with another man, according to police.

Horry County Police responded to the 3600 block of Highway 701 South, near Pitch Landing Road, at about 3:30 a.m., according to the police report. Police spoke to a person at the scene who said two men got into a fight, and one of the men was laying in the living room unresponsive, not breathing, and with no pulse.

Police went inside to find the man face-down, partially on the couch, with his head buried in the pillow, the report states. The officer did not find a pulse, so they rolled him over and gave him a sternum rub, to which there was no response. The officer opened his airway and checked for a pulse again, but there was none. EMS arrived on scene and took over.

Horry County Police spokesperson Krystal Dotson confirmed that the man died.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Matthew Donovan, from Conway, by the Horry County Coroner's Office on Tuesday. The cause of death is still pending until all autopsy results are completed.

The other man reportedly involved in the fight had fled the scene before police arrived, the report states.

Horry County Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

