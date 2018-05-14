Georgetown Police increase patrols at park after reports of vandalism, loitering

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown Police Department announced they will stepping up patrols around the Ben Cooper Splash Park after reports that the picnic shelter was vandalized and that it is being used to loiter.

On May 10, officers responded to the park after receiving information that the picnic shelter was vandalized, according to Facebook post from the department. They also received information within the past week that the splash park is being used as a local spot to loiter.

The GPD wants the public to know that increased patrols will be conducted in and around this area to deter loitering and other activity.

The public is encouraged to report any loitering at this area by calling GPD at 843-545-4300, the tip line at 843-545-4400, or via the GPD’s mobile app.

Ben Cooper Splash Park will be open over Memorial Day weekend.

“The Georgetown Police Department is committed to ensuring this area remains a safe and family-friendly environment for the local residents to enjoy,” the post states.