FIRST ALERT: Tropical development less likely near Florida

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center continues to focus on a cluster of showers off the Florida coast for possible tropical development this week, however the chances of tropical development are decreasing.

The low pressure system is currently in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, near the western coast of Florida. It remains disorganized and is expected to slowly move north and meander near the west and north coasts of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center has recently reduced the chances of this system reaching tropical storm strength (over 39 mph) to 20 percent through the next two days and down to just 30 percent over the next five days. If it becomes a tropical storm, it would be the first of the 2018 Atlantic season and would be named "Alberto."

Despite the fact that tropical development of the system is now highly unlikely, tropical humidity will flow into the Carolinas for the rest of the week for a very humid and at times wet forecast.

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team will be constantly fine tuning this forecast, especially on the WMBF First Alert Weather App. Also remember our WMBF Hurricane Expo in a couple weeks on Thursday May 31st from 4 PM to 7 PM at Ripley's Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach.

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved