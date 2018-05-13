Restaurant staff turns Mother's Day around for mother eating alone

Barbara poses with the gift bag and rose she received during her visit to Ruby Tuesday. (Source: Barbara Foy)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A mother who was feeling down on Mother’s Day and went to a Ruby Tuesday to eat by herself said she has never felt so special after the staff went above and beyond for her.

Barbara Foy’s Mother’s Day didn’t start out great; she didn’t get a call from her son, who she says hasn’t called her for some time. She said she was very down when she went to get lunch by herself at the Ruby Tuesday near Surfside Beach, off Highway 544.

When the staff realized Foy was a mother eating by herself on Mother’s Day, they all pitched in to make her a gift basket of nice things. She said they brought her over a big Mother’s Day bag filled with goodies. Her lunch was also paid for, and a customer brought her a rose.

“I really felt like I was queen for a day…mother for a day!” Foy said. “I’ve never been made to feel so special.”

General Manager Lauren Nave said Foy’s story touched the entire staff. She also sent a picture of three of the servers who helped make Foy’s visit unforgettable: Christianna Smith, Mariah Brown and Kabria Hasty.

“I think we were all almost in tears by the end of the story,” Nave said. “We wanted to make sure that she knew how special she was on Mother’s Day.”

