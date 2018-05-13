Longs man killed in motorcycle accident on SC-905 near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 67-year-old Longs man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 905 near Longs Saturday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of the car that was struck by the motorcycle was determined to be at fault for the accident and was cited.

Larry Solon Gore was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night at about 9:20 p.m. from injuries sustained in the crash with another vehicle, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick.

The accident happened on SC-905 at St. Johns Circle, confirmed SCHP Trooper David Jones. Gore was driving a 1982 Harley Davidson north on Hwy. 905. A 2007 Pontiac G6 was heading west on St. Johns Circle, and was stopped at a stop sign. The car attempted to cross over Hwy. 905 and pulled into the highway from the side street when when it was struck by the motorcycle. Cpl. Sonny Collins confirmed that the driver of the Pontiac was determined to be at fault for the accident, and was cited for failure to yield.

Gore was wearing a helmet, Trooper Jones said. The driver of the Pontiac was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

SCHP is the investigating accident, Hendrick said.

