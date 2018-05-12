FIRST ALERT: End of the dry spell in sight as rainy relief arrives mid-week

An early look at rain estimates Tuesday through Saturday (WMBF)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summer-like heat will continue through the weekend with gradually increasing humidity. Rain chances will return by the middle of next week.

Tonight we continue to see clear skies and mild temperatures for tomorrow morning. Lows hover on the warm side near 70.

Sunday will see more of the same with afternoon temperatures returning to the upper 80s and lower 90s as the humidity begins to increase further.

By the early and middle part of next week, a surge of tropical moisture will begin to move across the region. In addition to feeling much more humid, this tropical moisture will also lead to increasing chances of showers and storms at times starting Tuesday and lasting through the rest of next week.

Early outlooks suggest over the course of Tuesday through Saturday, most areas could pick up about 1" to 2" of helpful rain.

