Conway residents, police officers build relationship through basketball

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - For six seasons, the Conway Police Department Outreach Basketball League has provided the opportunity to create a better and stronger community.

On Saturday, players and coaches celebrated another season where kids created friendships that go far beyond basketball.

For many, basketball is a major part of their life, and while some dream of being the next LeBron or Kobe Bryant, it’s through this outreach program they’re able to learn the importance of building community relationships, both on and off the court.

"You have to give to a community, you have to be positive in a community," said Corporal Cassandra Spain.

Spain has organized the outreach program for six years, originally designed to keep kids off the street at night.

The program has impacted hundreds throughout the Conway community, including coaches who volunteer their time.

"It motivates me to do better and by giving back to the kids it makes me better," said Coach Tony McLeod.

In his first year as a coach in Conway, Tyrone Mosley is a stroke survivor and lives each day with a positive mindset and love for his community.

"I’m not 100% but I want to have the opportunity to work with the youth and show them no matter what you do, you can do good things in your community," said Tyrone Mosley.

The program also works to build a better relationship between the community and police officers allowing kids to see them as members of the community not just law enforcers.

"We are trying to work things out and through God all things are possible that’s the way we need to look at it," said Ronald Conwell.

While most probably won’t reach the NBA, the skills these kids are taught off the court can help create a better life and community.

"I love to see them grow, blossom to see them be something in life, doctors or lawyers it doesn’t matter as long as they achieve their goals," said coach Derrick Lewis.

Each coach said they plan on coming back next season and believe that even they’re able to impact one life through this program, that one life can impact entire community in the future.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.