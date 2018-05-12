Man killed, his wife injured in Robeson Co. shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A man was killed and his wife injured after a shooting Friday night on Manning Road in Rowland, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the incident at about 10:44 p.m. after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies found the victims, both 43-years-old, suffering from gunshot wounds, the release says.

Lewis Roundtree was dead when deputies arrived. According to the release, the woman was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Division and Violent Crimes Task Force are actively investigating the incident.

