Police: Man rapes woman, threatens to kill her 7-year-old daughter

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man allegedly raped a woman and threatened to kill her and her 7-year-old daughter Tuesday night, according to an Horry County Police Department incident report.

Alfonzo Dupree Smith, 55, is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, first degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful neglect of a child.

The victim met with police Wednesday morning to report the alleged sexual assault. The woman said she was her daughter were visiting a friend when a male approached her and requested a ride to the Loris area. The victim agreed, and when the man exited her Toyota, she realized her wallet was missing and suspected he was responsible. After searching the area for him, the victim was reportedly approached by Smith who said he knew the man and offered to help her find him, the report says.

Police say Smith entered the victim’s car while the 7-year-old was seated in the back seat. The woman began following the suspect’s directions which led her down an “unidentified dirt road” surrounded by an open field. After stopping the car to ask the suspect about the location, Smith allegedly took out a knife and threatened her with it.

The victim was told to exit the car and go to the back of the vehicle where Smith began sexually assaulting her, the report says. The woman’s car alarm went off, prompting the suspect to threaten the victim with the knife, demanding the alarm be turned off. Police say Smith then began choking the woman “to almost unconsciousness.” The victim, in an attempted to “buy time” from the suspect, deactivated the alarm. During the incident, police say Smith stated several times he would kill both the victim and her child.

According to the report, Smith returned to the victim’s house where he reportedly continued sexually assaulting and threatening her throughout the night. Police say the victim designed a plan to flee the home by telling Smith she needed to bring her child to the bus stop. The woman drove to Pint Circle where law enforcement was contacted, the report says. Police say the victim, who had bruises on her neck, never met Smith prior to the incident and did not know his name.

The suspect was still at the victim’s home when police arrived, according to the report. When asked what he was doing there, Smith said he was just visiting his girlfriend, police say.

As of Saturday, Smith is still being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.