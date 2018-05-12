No injuries reported after vehicle fire at Horry County gas station

Video courtesy of Jason Netherland

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews battled a vehicle fire Saturday morning at the Speedway gas station at 1365 East Highway 501, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR says the incident was treated as a “structural assignment” due to the vehicle’s proximity to the gas pump and the convenience store.

The first units on scene were able to knock down the fire and additional resources were returned, the tweets says.

No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

