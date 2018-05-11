Boys & Girls Club breaks ground on new facility in the Grand Strand

The building is 10,000 square feet and should be open by June 2019 (Source: Boys and Girls Club)

The new facility will cost around $2.5 million (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – For more than 20 years the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand has called the blue house on Carver Street home, but Friday marked a new chapter as the community broke ground the new multi-million dollar facility.

What was a night club became a place children were able to learn and grow.

The iconic Blue House has served as a safe space to hundreds throughout the Grand Strand and much like this new facility, it all started with vision and passion to keep kids off the streets, to build a better and brighter future.

Construction is set to start soon on the new 10,000 square foot building which plans to open this time next year.

The vision for this project started about two years ago with Boys and Girls Club Executive Director, Dione Buonto and NBA Point Guard, Ramon Sessions who have been raising funds throughout the community.

Burroughs and Chapin made a large donation including the land for the project, just a mile from the old facility on Carver Street.

Sessions, a Myrtle Beach native, grew up in the Race Path community and knows the importance of having some type of community center for kids after school and during the summer.

Sessions donated $250,000 towards the Boys and Girls Club facility, which will feature the Ramon Sessions Basketball Center.

After finishing this season with the Washington Wizards, Ramon said no matter what team or city he plays for, Myrtle Beach will always be home.

“My roots are planted here in Myrtle Beach,” said Sessions

The entire project is set to cost around $2.5 million and more than half of that raised so far.

