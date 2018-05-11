Highway Patrol offers tips for drivers ahead of motorcycle events along the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the next three weeks, we'll be seeing plenty of motorcycles all over the Grand Strand for the 2018 Spring Bike Rally May 12 to 21, and the Atlantic Beach Memorial Day Bikefest being held May 25 to May 28.

The Spring Bike Rally, or "Bike Week," and Bikefest, also dubbed "Black Bike Week" by some organizers, are meant to be a fun events, but they can also be dangerous.

South Carolina Highway Patrol's Cpl. Sonny Collins had some key tips in keeping drivers safe this month.

“Check your blind spots,” Cpl. Collins said. “Some of these motorcycles are very loud. You can hear them for a long ways. Others are very quiet and they can pull right up beside you and you may not even realize that they're there. So before making any lane changes, before pulling out in any roadways, always look, look again, make sure you understand where everyone is, because with so many motorcycles here for the next few weeks, traffic is going to be a little different than what you're used to so we all have to adapt and watch out for each other.”

