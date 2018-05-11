Rhode Island man travels around country on motorcycle after quitting job

Chip Parisi went from a lavish lifestyle to making about $10,000 a year. And he enjoys it. Source: Michael Walter (WMBF)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The 2018 Bike Week is officially underway in Murrells Inlet. The festival is known to bring out plenty of interesting characters every year. One of them this year is Chip Parisi.

Parisi is working with vendors in the Myrtle Beach Bike Week festivities for the first time this year.

He’s been travelling the country on his motorcycle for only about one and a half years. Before that, he was a real estate broker making a lot of money.

“I could buy whatever I wanted to,” Parisi said. “I went out to dinner four or five times a week. Spending $200 on dinner twice a week was never a second thought.”

He and his wife divorced recently, and he decided after taking a leave of absence from his job that he was going to quit it altogether.

Since then, he’s been travelling around the U.S. working bike festival to bike festival.

His life has changed a lot since earning loads of money working in real estate.

He now earns about $10,000 a year working about four or five months worth of bike festivals. He spends the rest of his time doing whatever he wants as he travels around the country on his bike.

Despite the massive pay cut, he says he loves his new life.

“The big trick is keeping expenses down,” Parisi said. “I eat a lot of ramen noodles and hot dogs. Every once in a while, I can buy a beer, but the whole trick is keeping expenses down.”

He views this life as a challenge.

“I kind of enjoy saying, ‘How cheap can I live?’ To me, it’s almost the challenge of beating the system,” Parisi said.

Parisi isn’t sure how long he’s going to continue the life he lives right now. He says he just takes everything day by day.

