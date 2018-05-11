Deputies investigating after man shot in Lumberton

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday in Lumberton.

According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Graceland store on Highway 211 west after receiving a report that a person was shot. When deputies arrived, several shell casings were observed on scene.

Deputies were informed the victim, who was shot in the back, had arrived at Southeastern Medical Center. The victim was later transported to another hospital for treatment, the release says.

One vehicle and a mechanic shop were damaged in the shooting. Deputies say at least 15 shots were fired during the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Joshua Rozier at 910-674-5282.

