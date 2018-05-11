Bennettsville woman accused of dousing man with acid

BENNETTSVILE, SC (WMBF) – A Bennettsville woman was arrested Thursday after police say she severally burned a man by throwing drain cleaner on him.

Denise Nicole Stanback, 34, is charged with first degree assault.

According to a Bennettsville Police Department incident report, police were dispatched to a home on North Cook Street just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police noticed the victim rinsing himself off with a hose. Police say the 44-year-old victim had burns on the right side of his body from head to feet and was unable to open his right eye. The man, who was transported to a burn center, told police Stanback threw acid on him which melted the shirt off his body.

While walking to Stanback’s home, police saw the victim’s shirt on the roadway. The white shirt had a melted “tar like substance” on it, the report says. The tar like substance was also seen in the roadway, leading from Stanback’s home to the side of the road where the man’s shirt was found. The suspect told police the victim came into her yard and started an argument. According to the report, Stanback told the victim to leave her home, but he reportedly told her he would not do so. Police say the suspect then doused the victim with drain cleaner as he was trying to leave the home.

Police say the drain cleaner had a “powerful odor” and had a melted tar like substance around the top of the bottle.

Stanback also sustained injuries in the incident as well. According to the report, she had burns on both her arms and the side of her neck. The suspect was transferred to Dillon Hospital for treatment before being booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center. As of Friday morning, she is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

