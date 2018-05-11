No injuries reported after house fire in Burgess community

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire battled a house fire at 1031 Bonita Loop in the Burgess community Friday morning, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The first units on scene reported heavy smoke coming from the single-family home. As of about 10:30 a.m. Friday, the fire is under control, HCFR says.

No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

