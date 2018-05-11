Restaurant Scorecard: Expired food, mildew and dirty knives at one stop

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Expired food, mildew and dirty knives at one spot, but a brand new pizza spot is scheduled to open Monday. We've got your dining details covered in this week's restaurant scorecard.

Sarku Hibachi Buffet at 901 Highway 17 North in Surfside Beach starts our Scorecard off with a 63 out of 100, according Department of Health inspectors. According to the report, a prep table not washed, rinsed and sanitized after raw meat was prepared on the table. The facility prepared ready to eat peeled hard boiled eggs and cooked rice noodles on this same table. Dumplings bearing the label 04/14 have exceeded the seven day discard date. Boxes of food were stored on the floor inside the walk in freezer. Upon arrival of inspection, bus tubs filled with shrimp were stored on the floor and a plastic jug that was cut in half was being used as a scoop for rice. The jug was cracked and jagged on the edges.The good news, all of these problems were fixed in a follow inspection which gave the restaurant a perfect score of 100.

George's Seafood-Crispy Yummy at 400 South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach scored a 74. According to the website, they're known for fast food seafood and fried foods with a full service and drive thru with freshly-made donuts. Inspectors say a doughnut glazer was observed with glaze caked on and dried on the equipment and in the trays and a deflector plate in the ice machine was observed with buildup of mildew. And some food was not stored at proper temperatures.

Crab Daddy's Calabash Seafood is at 3043 Highway 17 South in Murrells Inlet. They scored an 83 out of 100 recently. Inspectors say there was no soap at a wait station hand sink and no paper towels at kitchen hand sink. They also said there were no date marking on any foods. Cooked food such as wings, fish and potatoes had no date marks.

Finally, health inspectors gave the go-ahead permit to Brixx Wood Fired Pizza at 8006 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. You can find brick oven pizza, salads, sandwiches, pasta, and dozens of types of beer on tap, plus wine. They also offer a Sunday brunch. This is the only chain in our area. They're scheduled to open Monday May 14.

Remember, each spot should have their letter grade posted, if you don't see it, just ask.

