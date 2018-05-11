NMB woman wanted for larceny of motor vehicle

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach woman is wanted by deputies for the larceny of a motor vehicle on April 23, according to an online posting from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Roxie Deerae Smith, 26, could be in the Little River or North Myrtle Beach area. Authorities believe Smith is living out the truck and staying in parking lots of shopping centers.

The vehicle is described as a blue 2010 Chevrolet Silverado Truck with an extended cab. Deputies say the back window of the truck is broken and covered by duct tape; a chrome toolbox is also in the bed of the truck.

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact Detective Liles with the sheriff’s office at 910-880-5756.

