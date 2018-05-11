FIRST ALERT: Summer-like heat, humidity through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You’ll feel the mugginess today. Temperatures will reach the middle 80s at the beach and into the lower 90s well inland. The heat will continue across the region through the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday seeing temperatures in the lower 90s inland and middle to upper 80s at the beaches. The humidity will continue to slowly increase resulting in a muggy and summer-like feel through the weekend.

Mother’s Day will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid-80s at the beach and the mid-90s inland.

Despite the increase in humidity, rain will remain out of the forecast until the early and middle part of next week with pop up afternoon showers and storms are likely to develop.

