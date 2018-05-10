Residents and Horry County leaders discuss vision for 2040

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County has one of the highest population growth rates in the Palmetto State, as it's now the fourth most populated South Carolina county with over 322,000 residents.

With that growth expected to reach more than 400,000 people in the next 20 years, many residents brought up their concern at Thursday’s Imagine 2040 workshop.

More than 100 county residents and community leaders came together, each breaking into groups to discuss what they'd like to see in their towns during the next 20 years. For many, the priority is to rebuild different downtowns in the county.

Some of the smaller communities said they're happy with the way things have always been and hope to leave it that way heading into 2040.

Pam Creech has lived in Red Bluff for 28 years. Pam knows change is part of growth, and that these once quiet towns aren't what they use to be.

“When I used to sit on my porch before [Highway] 22 was there I heard nothing, now here motorcycles and cars,” said Creech.

Following the discussion's each group was able to show their plans to one another, and while some have different views, Pam said there is one common denominator.

“We are all neighbors, we're going to grow but we need to do with quality of life in mind and respect for the people that live around us,” said Creech.

The next Horry Imagine 2040 open house will be June 14 in Conway when Thursday's suggestions will be discussed more in-depth.

