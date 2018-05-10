Pelicans' message is clear - Myrtle Beach wants LeBron

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – King James swinging for the fences in Myrtle Beach?

The safe money is that NBA superstar LeBron James won’t be trading his basketball for a baseball anytime soon. Still, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans can dream.

Chances are drivers along the Grand Strand will see this billboard around town. The Pelicans shared a picture of the advertisement on social media, with the hashtag #MBWantsLeBron.

James is set to be a free agent for the third time in his career. The Pelicans are ripping off that notorious moment eight years ago, when the man some say could overtake Michael Jordan as the best basketball player of all time famously went on television to announce he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and taking his talents to South Beach to play for the Miami Heat.

Four years and two national titles later, James returned to Cleveland and ended his city’s 52-year championship drought in the 2015-2016 season after overcoming a now-legendary 3-1 deficit to the Golden State Warriors.

Right now, all anyone can do is speculate as to where James will end up. And while the Pelicans probably shouldn’t start stitching No. 23 onto a jersey anytime soon, remember that Jordan tried his hand at baseball after retiring from the NBA.

Of course, that didn’t end too well for Jordan. For the rest of us? Well, it did give us “Space Jam.”

