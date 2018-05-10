New list has Grand Strand, Pee Dee high schools among state’s best

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A new ranking has several Grand Strand and Pee Dee high schools among the best in South Carolina.

According to the U.S. News and World Report’s Best High Schools list for 2018, Carolina Forest High School ranks 18th among S.C. high schools.

Darlington’s Mayo High for Math, Science and Technology, came in at No. 21, followed by St. James High at No. 23, Socastee High at No. 24, Johnsonville High School in Florence County at No. 30, North Myrtle Beach High at No. 31, and Aynor High at No. 35.

