Coroner: Two girls 'appear happy-go-lucky' in video taken before fall off hotel balcony

New video shows the moments before two teen girls fell from a Myrtle Beach hotel last year. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Newly-released surveillance video shows the moments before two girls fell from the Camelot by the Sea hotel last year.

The incident happened on April 6, 2017. Seventeen-year-old Amber Franco and 16-year-old Daniela Flores died after suffering massive trauma from the fall.

Franco fell to the parking deck on the tenth floor, while Flores fell to the roof of the Dunkin Donuts on the second floor of the hotel.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge says those facts, along with the surveillance video, show why this was not ruled a suicide.

"If it had been a suicide, I think there would be more of an indication that one held onto the other one or grabbed onto the other one, and we just did not see that direction at all. As much as we could tell, they didn't go down together,” Edge said.

As for the video that shows the girls walking into the hotel’s garage, Edge said they “appear to be happy-go-lucky.”

“They don't appear to be upset about anything," he said.

The two girls are seen dancing and laughing, behavior Edge said wouldn't be expected from someone planning to fall.

"There was nothing anybody could really give us real concrete that said they meant to do that,” Edge said. “During the interviews police discovered a lot of kids go down to the boulevard and I think this particular place, it was easy to get upstairs to the top. And I think they went up top to watch people as they walked by."

WMBF News reached out to the girls’ families on Thursday, but members said they're not ready to talk about the incident yet.

