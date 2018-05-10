Grand Strand set for annual spring bike rally

The spring bike rally kicks off this weekend along the Grand Strand. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Friday kicks off the Myrtle Beach Bike Week spring rally, so residents can expect to see a lot more motorcycles along the Grand Strand.

The spring rally will run through Sunday, May 20. The annual event will feature not only the bikers, but vendors and tours.

Some of the area’s popular hangout spots for riders are places like the Beaver Bar, Ocean Annie's Beach Bar and the Myrtle Beach Speedway.

There will also be a nearly 200-mile loop tour through Horry and Georgetown counties.

