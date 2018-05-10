FIRST ALERT: Heat and humidity steadily build

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Heat and humidity will continue to increase from Friday through the weekend as a very summer-like weather pattern develops.

Tonight will see fair skies with another round of patchy fog likely to develop in some spots. Temperatures will remain very mild with Friday morning readings in the lower to middle 60s inland and middle to upper 60s across the Grand Strand.

Temperatures will continue to climb with a slight increase in humidity on Friday. By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the middle 80s at the beach and into the lower 90s well inland.

The heat will continue across the region through the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday seeing temperatures in the lower 90s inland and middle to upper 80s at the beaches. The humidity will continue to slowly increase resulting in a muggy and summer-like feel through the weekend.

Despite the increase in humidity, rain will remain out of the forecast until the early and middle part of next week with pop up afternoon showers and storms are likely to develop.

