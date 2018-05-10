Bond set at $100K for final suspect in Facebook Live shooting on Ocean Blvd.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach judge granted a $100,000 cash or surety bond for the final defendant charged in connection with the June 2017 shooting on Ocean Boulevard that injured seven people and was streamed live on Facebook.

Jarvez Datwan Graham, 19, appeared Thursday afternoon for a bond hearing. Other stipulations of the bond include GPS monitoring and having no contact with any of the victims.

When asked if he was a danger to society, the defendant's attorney told the judge that, "Mr. Graham has never shown any signs of aggression.”

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Graham was extradited back to South Carolina from North Carolina before his Thursday hearing.

Graham faces six counts of attempted murder. He is one of five defendants who face charges from the shooting over Father’s Day weekend last year that brought national attention to Myrtle Beach after millions saw video of the incident on Facebook.

An arrest affidavit states that three of the suspects – Raekwon Graham, Derias Little and Keshawn Steele - exited a vehicle on Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard near a large group of people who were walking. Graham then climbed up on the car, began to interact with the crowd and distracted one of the people.

As the crowd passed the vehicle, Little snuck up behind the crowd and struck the distracted person in the head, the affidavit states. As that person tried to run, he was allegedly chased and attacked by Raekwon Graham, Little and Steele.

The person was able to get away; that’s when Little reportedly pulled out a gun and began to fire into the crowd, striking six victims, including the person who was attacked, the affidavit states.

An armed security guard then returned gunfire, and struck Little, according to the affidavit. Little shot at the guard, grazing him, before walking west and carjacking a vehicle.

Tyron Steele and Jarvez Graham were the other two suspects named in the case.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.