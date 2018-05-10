NMB resort evacuated after report of ‘chemical odor’

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach resort has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution as emergency crews work to find the source of a “chemical odor,” according to a news release from the city of North Myrtle Beach.

Crews responded to the Crescent Towers at 2501 South Ocean Boulevard Thursday morning where an odor was reported coming from a janitorial supply closet. The source of the odor was later determined to not be coming from the closet, the release says.

Property management and others are on scene working with emergency crews to determine the source.

According to the release, chemical readings taken at the scene are very low and the evacuation has been encouraged out of an abundance of caution.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.

