Report: Man arrested, charged after threatening to 'fillet' baby

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Loris man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening to “fillet” a 5-month-old baby Sunday morning.

Matthew Collett, 35, is charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child, discharging firearms, simple possession of marijuana, third degree assault and battery, possession of cocaine and malicious injury to personal property.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, police were dispatched to a home on Daisy Road in the Loris area at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday. A woman told officers she and her children were locked in a closet and Collett was somewhere outside the house. When police arrived, they reportedly found Collett inside a dog kennel "attempting to crawl into a green in color shelter that was inside the fence,” the report says. An officer ordered him to come out where he was detained.

The woman said she, Collett and several others had gone to a strip club where the suspect disappeared and could not be found. According to the report, the woman told police she had been in an argument earlier in the day with Collett after she found him snorting cocaine in the bathroom. One victim reportedly received a text message from the suspect saying he was “going to skin a couple dogs.” Two other victims then tried to move their dogs into a crate outside the home, but before they could do so, an intoxicated Collett arrived on scene and started to become verbally abusive towards them, the report says.

Police say the suspect then went inside the home and told a victim to find his shotgun. Another victim, who was holding the baby, was then called an obscenity by Collett and told to sit in the corner with the child. According to the report, the suspect then went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and a sharpening stone, and walked over to the baby. Collett allegedly began sharpening the knife inches from the baby’s face while saying he was going to “fillet” the 5-month-old.

According to police, the suspect then went outside the home and shot numerous rounds into a vehicle. Collett then reportedly told two victims to get inside a car where he proceeded to do donuts in the yard. Collett eventually crashed the car into a Jeep, deploying the airbags. Police say the suspect then punched another victim before disappearing.

As of Thursday, Collett is still being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

