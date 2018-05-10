Police: Mom arrested after baby tests positive for marijuana

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman was arrested Tuesday after her newborn baby allegedly tested positive for marijuana.

Mary Kristin Brown, 26, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian.

On May 3, a DSS employee told police their office was informed the child tested positive for marijuana, according to a Loris Police Department incident report. The employee said a safety plan was put in place, and the victim was placed in the care of another family member.

A warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest before she turned herself into police.

Online records show Brown was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday on $7,500 bond.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.