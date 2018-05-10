Production company seeks assistants for reality show filming in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A production company is seeking production assistants, and lighting and camera operators for the filming of a reality show in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, May 15.

Production assistants would be paid $147 for the day’s work, plus mileage, according to a Facebook post from the SC Film Commission.

WMBF News reached out to the SC Film Commission and the production company for details on the reality show being filmed. The producer said they are trying to stay “under the radar” because of the nature of the show, which has a surprise element to it. The production company also said it is a documentary, but they could not divulge any other information about the shoot.

Those interested in assisting with the production can email their resumes to richtimesforever@gmail.com.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.