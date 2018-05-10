Lottery ticket sales to be temporarily suspended Saturday night for system upgrade

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Sales and validations of lottery tickets will be temporarily suspended from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon as the South Carolina Education Lottery transitions to a new central gaming system vendor.

The interruption of service is part of a normal contractual changeover, according to a news release from lottery officials. It will affect all lottery games, including drawn-number games like Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and Palmetto Cash 5, and scratch-off tickets.

Ticket sales and validations will be suspended at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, May 12, and are scheduled to resume on the afternoon of Sunday, May 13, the release states.

A new 10-year contract was awarded to International Game Technology in 2017 after a competitive solicitation to replace the central gaming system and install new sales terminals in each retail outlet, lottery officials stated.

“The Lottery wants to thank its players and 3,800 plus retailers for their patience and cooperation as we switch over to a new system that will better serve our customers and retailers,” the release states.

Drawings will still take place as scheduled, officials said, and once ticket sales resume, the number of advance plays allowed for purchasing of Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and Palmetto Cash 5 will return to normal as well.

