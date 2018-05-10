Boys & Girls Club groundbreaking ceremony scheduled Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A groundbreaking ceremony for the Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m., according to an online posting from the city of Myrtle Beach.

The ceremony will take place at 900 Dunbar Street on Mr. Joe White Avenue, between Dunbar and Carver Streets.

For more information, call 843-712-1977.

