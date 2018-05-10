FIRST ALERT: Prolonged warming trend continues through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a mild morning with the potential of fog across the Pee Dee. Otherwise we’re in for a mostly sunny and warm day ahead. Highs today will be in the low 80s at the beach and near 90 inland. This is just the beginning of a prolonged warming trend that continues through the weekend.

Coastal areas manage the middle 80s by Friday and keep it going through Sunday. Lower to middle 90s are expected inland this weekend. The humidity is slowly creeping up and it will be muggy at times Saturday and Sunday.

Despite the heat and humidity, the rain chances remain slim. The next chance of any meaningful rain arrives early next week.

